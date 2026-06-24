Reviewing every asset the Bucks acquired in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

The Milwaukee Bucks finally pulled the trigger on trading Giannis Antetokounmpo. After a year of constant trade rumors and speculation, they dealt him to the Miami Heat for a plethora of players and picks.

In return for Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis, the Heat sent them Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, a 2030 first-round pick swap, 2031 and 2033 first-round picks, and a 2033 second-round pick.

Whether the Bucks hold onto all these new faces remains to be seen. For now, let’s dive into what Milwaukee gained by parting ways with one of their all-time greats.

Tyler Herro

Herro is the headliner in this trade. He was an All-Star in 2024-25, finishing the year averaging a career-high 23.9 points and 5.5 assists per game. His numbers dipped a bit last season, but he brings a consistent 20-point-per-game presence to Milwaukee.

Herro’s best skill is shot-making. He can score off the catch, off movement, and off the dribble. He is comfortable operating in ball screens, rejecting picks, stepping into pull-up jumpers, and punishing defenses that go under.

Herro knows how to find his spots, but he lacks the explosive burst to consistently break down defenses. This caps his potential as a lead creator. Ideally, he thrives as a secondary or third option, yet with Antetokounmpo gone, Milwaukee’s offensive cupboard suddenly looks bare.

Kel’el Ware

Ware arrives as a young, rim-running center brimming with untapped potential. Drafted 15th overall by the Heat in 2024, he’s a raw prospect with plenty of room to grow.

At 7 feet and 230 pounds, he has an exciting blend of size and mobility for a big man. He also brings a wingspan of just over 7 feet 4 inches, which allowed him to swat over one shot per game and grab 9 rebounds despite playing just 22 minutes per contest last season.

Offensively, Ware remains a work in progress and cannot yet be counted on for steady scoring. Still, Milwaukee is betting on his growth, hoping he can learn from Myles Turner and blossom into a reliable contributor.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaquez Jr. is another former first-round pick, being selected 18th overall in 2023. He’s entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, and a decision will also need to be made about his future.

Unlike Ware (and potentially Jakucionis), Jaquez Jr. is a high-floor, low-ceiling type player. He’s a high-IQ player who understands the game at a deep level. He uses that knowledge to supplement his lack of elite athleticism.

His passing is his best offensive skill. He averaged 4.7 assists per game last season, giving Milwaukee another way to create buckets next season. However, he must improve his outside shooting. He’s making less than 32 percent of his threes over his career and needs to become a more consistent threat from behind the arc.

Kasparas Jakucionis

There was reportedly some haggling over whether Miami should include Jakucionis, the 20th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. It appears Milwaukee won that battle.

At 20 years old, Jakucionis has intriguing potential. He stands 6-foot-5 and has creative passing ability that has NBA scouts looking twice at him. He has the size to pass over the defense and sees the floor well enough to find gaps in defensive coverages.

He’ll have to clean up his turnovers, but he’s crafty enough with the rock in his hands to warrant some run as a playmaker for the Bucks.

His shooting remains a question mark. While he hasn’t found consistency from beyond the arc, his smooth mechanics and strong free throw numbers hint at future three-point potential.

Nate Ament (13th Overall Pick in 2026 NBA Draft), 2030 First-Round Pick Swap, 2031 & 2033 First Round Picks, and 2033 Second Round Pick

Landing the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft was a major win for Milwaukee. With this draft class considered deep and talented, the Bucks saw it as a key piece of the deal.

On draft night, the 13th pick unofficially became Nate Ament, though the trade won’t be official until July 6th. Ament is a classic boom-or-bust prospect, with tantalizing upside that could pay off big for Milwaukee.

The Bucks also received a first-round pick swap in 2030, plus two more first-rounders in 2031 and 2033. That’s still four years away before they begin to see the return of this deal. We’ll see if the current regime is still around then.

Overall, it was a solid haul for Giannis, all things considered. The Bucks would’ve loved to extract more draft picks or a young player they know they can build around.

Unfortunately, the trade economy wasn’t ripe for extracting. Only time will tell how well they actually did in turning the page to a new chapter in Milwaukee.