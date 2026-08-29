Rumors of an offseason William Contreras trade should have Brewers fans shook

If you've been paying close attention to the Milwaukee Brewers' rise over the last several years, you'd know that catcher William Contreras has been one of, if not the single most important player to the team's sustained success on both offense and defense. The way he synchronizes with pitchers has been massive in their ability to roll out a crew of young players, and his bat is as steady as they come.

That's what makes the idea of a trade during the MLB offseason concerning for Brewers fans, and reminiscent of some past cost-cutting measures that would not serve them well today. During an appearance on the Just Baseball Show, FanSided's MLB Insider Robert Murray said the following about why he's keeping his eye on William Contreras as a possible offseason trade candidate:

"William Contreras is a name that I would definitely keep an eye on here, because the Brewers have made it a habit in moving guys a year before they go out into free agency, and he's going to get an absolute mega-deal," Murray said. "Contreras is going to have a bunch of interest in the winter. I would definitely not rule that one out [from] happening."

Murray named the Padres as one team that could fill a need in their lineup and chase Contreras when he becomes available. Regardless, this will be the biggest test of the front office's mentality for this new era of Brewers baseball, where hopefully, they're no longer allergic to spending some money to sustain success at the highest level.

Extending William Contreras' contract to remain in Milwaukee has to be a top priority for the Brewers' front office going forward.

I can completely understand the nerves and hesitancy behind big-money spending for a small-market team, but when your owner is a billionaire (with a B), it's okay to dole out some cash when it's time to retain your star players, and William Contreras has been just that for the Brewers.

Even with the best record in baseball, the Brewers still rank 19th in total payroll among MLB teams right now. No one's asking them to hand out a Juan Soto-level contract right now, but Contreras deserves to be paid whatever the market rate is by the team that's grown into a legitimate World Series contender since he joined the club.

Plus, there's a certain element of continuity that cannot go overlooked when building a title contender, and Contreras plays a big role in that. Not only is he a consistent offensive presence, but he's a reliable veteran presence on defense who provides a steady hand for the Brewers' pitching rotation and a strong option behind home plate.

A perennial name in the All-Star mix and one of the most common jerseys you'll see around American Family Field during the summertime, you cannot put a dollar amount on just how impactful Contreras has been during his four years in the Brew City. It wouldn't be fair to him or the fans to cheap out when the time comes, or trade him away prematurely without even letting the negotiations play out.

Only if a godfather offer came through, or if someone were willing to pay Soto-type money for Contreras, would it make sense for Milwaukee to let him go this summer. Let's hope that ownership and the front office keep their heads on straight and remember that some things are more important than money when building a World Series contender.