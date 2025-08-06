Recent Packers Pick Passing Training Camp Test with Flying Colors

The Green Bay Packers have been in training camp for a couple of weeks now, and the battles at various position groups have been going down.

The wide receiver room is one of the deepest positions on the roster, and that led to one of these guys switching positions. The Packers had Bo Melton at WR for the last two seasons, but decided to move him over to cornerback this offseason.

He has been a WR in both high school and college, but on the first day of training camp, Green Bay wanted to see what he could do on the defensive side of the ball. And he hasn't disappointed.

According to Ryan Wood of USA TODAY, Melton had a great practice on Wednesday. He forced an incompletion on a 2-point conversion, and he also grabbed an interception on a pass from Sean Clifford when he was defending Will Sheppard during a 1 vs. 1 rep. Melton has consistently been getting second-team reps.

Strong practice today for Bo Melton. Not just forcing incompletion on 2-point conversion. Melton also had INT against Sean Clifford on a Will Sheppard stop route in 1v1 earlier in practice. Getting consistent 2nd-team reps, not sure position change could be going better at this… — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 6, 2025

Packers CB Bo Melton Has Been Impressive in Training Camp

Melton's transition to CB isn't easy, but it appears that he isn't out of place. They drafted him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft as a wide receiver. In 22 games, he managed to have 24 receptions for 309 yards and one touchdown.

Those numbers aren't game-breaking, and the Packers probably felt he didn't have the chance to make the team at WR. On the opposite end of the coin, the cornerback room is one of the most open positions on the team.

They released Jaire Alexander and let Eric Stokes leave in free agency. Green Bay only added Nate Hobbs in free agency, but he's now dealing with a knee injury.

The reps and opportunities to stand out are there, and Melton has taken the challenge head-on. Instead of pouting and complaining about the move, Melton is putting his best foot forward. There are still things he'll learn throughout the summer, but it appears there's something there.

Preseason is when things turn up a little. Matching up against another team will allow the coaching staff to see how Melton will play against another team. The first crack at a contest will be on Saturday against the New York Jets.

He's been solid in training camp thus far, but now it's time to make things shake during an actual game.

If the Rutgers product can continue the positive play in that game, along with the other two preseason outings, there's a real shot that he'll make the roster as a depth option in the CB room.

