Injury-Prone Packers Addition Now Dealing with New Issue at Camp

The Green Bay Packers entered the third week of training camp, and some injuries have started hitting several players on the team. That's the natural part of the game, but the news regarding CB Nate Hobbs isn't ideal.

According to Bill Huber of SI, starting cornerback Nate Hobbs had a small procedure done on his knee. Huber added that he could return in three weeks, giving him some time to get back on the practice field ahead of the season opener.

Packers CB Nate Hobbs Underwent Knee Surgery

Why didn't Nate Hobbs practice on Family Night? Some late news on the #Packers' starting cornerback. ⬇️https://t.co/oAbJPLOqv4 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 5, 2025

Hobbs sat out of Thursday's practice and Saturday's Family Night. Huber added that this procedure was more "preventative," and Hobbs may have been able to play through it if needed to. Instead of putting that possibility in the air, they took the cautious approach and decided to undergo the surgery now before the season starts.

While fans are happy he isn't done for the season, this isn't the news they wanted to see for their new CB1. This offseason, a huge storyline was around whether Jaire Alexander or going to be on the team or not.

They eventually released him but added Hobbs in free agency on a four-year, $48 million deal. He has experience in both the slot and on the outside. In 51 games (38 starts), he has compiled 281 total tackles, 19 pass deflections, 14 TFLs, and three interceptions.

While he has been productive, Hobbs has missed 16 games over the last season. As Zach Kruse pointed, that's almost an entire season worth of games. The Packers knew that he had a history of missing games, but the fact that he's already missing time in August isn't the best outcome.

When Hobbs was on the field this summer, though, he was playing a little too physical for head coach Matt LaFleur's liking. Even during one practice, Hobbs took down running back MarShawn Lloyd with a low tackle, and Lloyd limped off the field.

It's clear that Hobbs will bring an extra punch to the secondary, but since he's set to be on the sideline for the next few weeks, he's missing valuable reps. The Packers paid him for a reason and badly need him out with Alexander no longer in the fold. Playing in a new scheme adds even more importance to these practice sessions.

Green Bay is hoping this surgery helps him stay healthy throughout the season, but this isn't the start that the Packers and Hobbs wanted.

