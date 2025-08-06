Packers RB Admits He Had Close Call with Season-Ending Injury at Camp

Last year, the Green Bay Packers had one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL. Though their ground game was led by Josh Jacobs, who rushed for over 1,300 yards, Green Bay also saw production out of their backup running back Emanuel Wilson. Wilson entered training camp looking to secure the backup role in 2025 with the return of MarShawn Lloyd.

That said, last week Wilson sustained what seemed to be a scary injury during practice. Luckily, the 26-year-old's recent comments show that he avoided catastrophic injury.

On Tuesday, Wilson told reporters he thought he tore his ACL when he left practice last week, but it was just a bone bruise. He added, he hopes to play Saturday against the New York Jets, but he will need to practice first. Wilson avoiding major injury is great news for the Packers and their fans.

Packers RB Emanuel Wilson Avoids Major Injury

Despite Wilson avoiding major injury, potentially missing the first game of the preseason is big. Fellow running mate, second-year back MarShawn Lloyd, is expected to miss this week with a groin injury.

Before suffering the groin injury, Lloyd looked primed to become a big part of the Packers' offense.

Therefore, Wilson being available this week would provide him a leg up in keeping his spot as RB2. In 2024, the 26-year-old rushed for 502 yards on 103 carries and scored four touchdowns. Moreover, he added 11 catches on 14 targets for 48 yards.

For a backup to Jacobs, Wilson played well. However, he didn't provide much in the receiving game, which is one of Lloyd's strong suits. This is why it is important that Wilson shows he still deserves to be the RB2 in the preseason.

Missing this Saturday's game due to an injury could contribute to Wilson losing his spot behind Jacobs come the regular season. Packers fans will be monitoring Wilson's injury in the next couple of days to see if he will be available.

