Where the Packers' RB Depth Chart Stands Heading Into the NFL Draft
The Green Bay Packers depth chart is unofficial right now but here's how it looks heading into the draft.
The Green Bay Packers trot into the 2024 NFL Draft feeling good about the trajectory of their team. Last season was a lot of new, changing parts. The most significant one was at quarterback as Jordan Love took over for Aaron Rodgers.
Things ended up working out pretty nicely for the Packers, as they went 9-8, secured a playoff berth, and made it to the Divisional Round, where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers 24-21.
They didn't stay put but made moves in free agency to improve the roster. They signed both Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney to be key contributors on the roster for years to come.
With Jacobs now the lead tailback in Titletown, the Packers may be set at running back but you never know. Things can change on the fly.
Here we'll list the Packers depth chart heading into the draft.
1. Josh Jacobs
It's clear that the Packers will have Jacobs as the main workhorse in the backfield. Green Bay moved on from Aaron Jones in favor of the younger Jacobs. The 26-year-old inked a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers in free agency.
The former Alabama standout is a barreling and bruising workhorse in the backfield. Jacobs is hard to bring down to his powerful base but has the quickness to make defenders miss in open space.
In his five-year career, Jacobs has compiled 5,545 rushing yards, 1,448 receiving yards, and 46 rushing scores. Additionally, he's gone over 1,000 rushing yards in three seasons, including leading the NFL in 2022 with 1,653 rushing yards.
He's firmly atop the depth chart and that doesn't surprise anyone. Jacobs will force teams to account for the run but they can't load up the box due to Love and the other playmakers spread out on the offense.
2. AJ Dillon
Running back AJ Dillion is headed back to Green Bay for his fifth season. Dillon signed a four-year, qualifying contract with the Packers in the offseason. In 2024, he will earn $2.575 million base salary and a $167,000 signing bonus but he will only count $1.292 million against the salary cap.
This is certainly interesting because it allows the Packers an easy out of his deal down the line if they choose too but as of right now he's the No. 2 RB.
Dillon was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has been a power runner since entering the league.
The Boston College product weighs 247 pounds and uses his size to be a strong tailback that runs downhill.
In four seasons with Green Bay, Dillon had 2,428 rushing yards, 763 receiving yards, and 18 total touchdowns. The 25-year-old knows his role as the short yardage runner who offers soft hands coming out of the backfield.
3. Emanuel Wilson
Emanuel Wilson was an undrafted rookie coming out of Fort Valley State College but he managed to make the initial 53-man roster in 2023. He even found a way onto the field in seven games, backing up Aaron Jones and Dillon. He finished with 14 carries for 85 yards with 6.1 yards per carry.
Wilson has the size and burst to fly through the hole. The 24-year-old also has the acceleration to beat defenders to the corner and provides the offense with a nice pass-catcher out of the backfield.
He comes on the field and gives the Packers a nice change of pace. Wilson is best suited in that No. 3 RB role and he should be find his way onto the field in 2024.
4. Ellis Merriweather
Ellis Merriweather signed with the Green Bay Packers practice squad in November 2023. He showcased enough in his practice reps and signed a reserve/future contract in January 2024.
Merriweather is best described as a bruising ball carrier who runs well in between the tackles. The Massachusetts product displayed a powerful stiff arm during his collegiate days and doesn't shy away from contact.
The 25-year-old didn't play a down last season but he heads into 2024 as the No. 4 RB. With OTAs and minicamps taking place in the next few weeks, Merriweather could step in and take some reps in practice. If he impresses enough, he'll certainly be brought back for training camp.
More Packers news and rumors: