Where the Packers' QB Depth Chart Stands Heading Into Draft
Here's what the Green Bay Packers' quarterback depth chart looks like before the team possibly makes a move in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Green Bay Packers head into the 2024 NFL Draft looking to supercharge a roster that has shown every sign it can contender for a Super Bowl. Jordan Love's breakout year in his first campaign as a full-time starter sets the Packers up for another potential decade-plus of great quarterback play, while other QB situations around the league aren't nearly as settled.
However, Love's presence doesn't mean the Packers are totally set at this position just yet. GM Brian Gutekunst has made it clear he'd like to add an arm, which sets the stage for a backup QB battle in training camp.
Before the draft kicks off, here's how Green Bay's quarterback depth looks currently.
1. Jordan Love
After the past few seasons of QB speculation, cheeseheads will appreciate having a clear-cut starter in Love heading into the 2024 campaign.
The 2020 first-rounder was exceptional in his first go around as starter this past year, ending up with an impressive 4,159 passing yards and 32 touchdowns through the air. He even led two fourth-quarter comebacks and notch three game-winning drives, showing the poise of a much more experienced player.
His play only continued in the postseason, throwing for 272 yards and 3 TDs to upset the Dallas Cowboys on Wild Card Weeked. Love then nearly helped the Packers upend the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, but his 194 yards, 2 TDs, and 2 INTs fell short.
That stinging loss should serve as major fuel for an even bigger 2024 campaign. With that motivation and his first year of starting under his belt now, Love could contend for MVP honors this season.
2. Sean Clifford
Love's primary backup, Sean Clifford, is firmly on the hot seat heading into 2024.
Gutekunst's comments on adding another QB to this room shows the team isn't fully sold on Clifford's abilities just yet. And that's totally warranted, considering he appeared in just two games last season and didn't attempt a pass in either contest.
Green Bay clearly likes Clifford after investing a fifth-round pick to select him last draft. But we've seen even first-rounders be ousted from their jobs, so he shouldn't feel like his roster spot is anywhere near safe at the moment.
The Packers choosing to not sign a veteran signal-caller in free agency is one positive development for Clifford's QB2 case. However, he'll need to earn that gig with a strong training camp, as a contender like Green Bay can't afford to neglect its backup spot.
3. Alex McGough
The other QB the Packers currently have on board is Alex McGough.
His NFL journey has been unconventional to say the least. He was first a seventh-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, but didn't make it past the preseason. McGough then bounced around various practice squads before eventually taking a chance in the USFL.
The FIU product earned a starting role and eventually went on to win league MVP while leading his team to the USFL Championship win in the process.
That display put him back on the NFL's radar, and the Packers inked him to a deal during the 2023 offseason. After spending the year on the practice squad, he's signed on for the 2024 campaign.
The jury is still out on McGough, who'll turn 29 years old during this season but hasn't actually appeared in an NFL regular-season contest yet. His performance in the USFL was noteworthy, though it remains to be seen what he can do at this level.
In other Packers news: