WATCH: Willy Adames Called His Shot Before Epic Go-Ahead Home Run

Shortstop Willy Adames backed up his statement with a massive go-ahead dinger at the top of the ninth.

By Richard Louis

May 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates
May 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
It's been an eventful first month of the MLB season. Teams are fighting to show they are serious threats this year and the Brewers are off to a solid start. Heading into May 8, the Brewers are 21-14 in the NL Central and are tied for first place in the division.

Milwaukee hit a small rough patch, dropping three straight games before they pulled off a dramatic win on Tuesday night.

Shortstop Willy Adames let it be known what he was going to do before the go-ahead three-run homer against the Kansas City Royals on May 7.

Brewers News: Willy Adames Called Smashing The Go-Ahead Three-Run Homer

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Kansas City Royals are playing in a three-game series and the Brewers pulled off a clutch 6-5 victory, thanks to shortstop Willy Adames.

At the top of the ninth inning, Adames smashed a three-run home run that gave Milwaukee the 6-5 lead.

Adames had a funny interaction with some fans before that go-ahead dinger and talked about it in a postgame interview. Adames said, "They were talking the whole game, they were friendly. They were like we want you and I told them, are you sure about that? If he [Gary Sanchez] walks here the game might be over after that."

And just like he said, the 28-year-old gave the Brewers the lead which they held on to as they won the game.

He finished the contest going 1-of-4 but that most important hit came at the most crucial time of the game.

The Brewers look to keep the momentum going as they wrap up the three-game series against the Royals on Wednesday.

