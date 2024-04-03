Brewers Pitcher Suffers Scary Injury After Fainting
Brewers RHP Trevor Megill reportedly suffered a concussion after fainting due to poisoning at a Milwaukee-area phone store.
As the Milwaukee Brewers prepared to face the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, the Brew Crew fanbase was dealt quite a scary piece of news.
Brewers insider Curt Hogg reports that right-handed pitcher Trevor Megill has been placed on the seven-day injured list with a concussion. Megill reportedly suffered the concussion when he fainted in a Milwaukee-area phone story during the team's off-day on Monday.
Brewers Injury News: Trevor Megill Faints, Diagnosed with Concussion
Brewers manager Pat Murphy discussed Megill's situation with reporters ahead of Wednesday's contest. He told the media that the 30-year-old's fainting likely has to do with "food poisoning" he picked up during last week's trip to New York. Additionally, Murphy stated that Megill's fainting could've been linked to not having enough food in his system.
"Fell on the ground and hit his head. When [Megill] came to he called our people and let them know. We evaluated him the next morning, and he has a concussion."- Pat Murphy
Murphy also added that RHP J.B. Bukauskas has been recalled from Triple-A Nashville and will take Megill's spot in the bullpen until he returns.
Injuries happen in sports all the time, but freak occurrences like this one are scary. The good news is that Megill is only facing a seven-day stint on the IL, meaning the situation might not be as severe as it sounds. At the same time, everyone heals from concussions differently.
Megill, a former 2015 seventh-rounder, has been with the Brewers since he was claimed off waivers in November 2021. The 2023 campaign was the veteran righty's best to date as he pitched to a 3.63 ERA while recording a career-high 52 strikeouts across 34 2/3 innings in 31 games (2 starts).
The Long Beach, CA native looked like he was picking up from where he left off when the 2024 season began. Although it's a small sample size, his three strikeouts and two hits allowed across two scoreless innings looked promising. Hopefully, he returns without missing a beat.
In the meantime, all eyes will be on Bukauskas to see what he's made of. The former UNC Tar Heel made five relief appearances for Milwaukee last season, striking out six batters while issuing one walk without any runs allowed in six innings.
More Milwaukee Brewers news and rumors: