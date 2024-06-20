Vikings' JJ McCarthy Experiment Gets Even More Laughable After New Update
The NFC North is set to be an interesting battle during the 2024 NFL season. The Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions are the only two teams returning the same starting quarterbacks in Jordan Love and Jared Goff.
The Bears selected Caleb Williams with the first overall pick, while the Minnesota Vikings took J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick. The Vikings also signed Sam Darnold to a one-year deal in free agency and the latest reports revealed that McCarthy may be sitting on the bench for a while.
Packers News: Greg Cosell Thinks Sam Darnold Will Be Vikings Starting QB in 2024
Greg Cosell appeared on the "RossTuckerPod" and discussed the Vikings quarterback situation.
"I would be very very surprised if Darnold isn’t the starter…I think they know McCarthy isn’t ready and everyone I talk to doesn’t think McCarthy is ready..."- Greg Cosell
That's certainly a statement coming from a team that took McCarthy with the 10th overall pick. The former Michigan Wolverine clearly needs some time to develop behind the scenes even though he finished with a 27-1 record in college.
Many football fans would assume a quarterback selected in the Top 10 would be expected to play. Especially one who went 15-0, tossed 2,991 yards with 22 passing scores to four interceptions last season. That just isn't the case and the Vikings have their work cut out for them.
Meanwhile, Darnold isn't the best quarterback to trot under center either. He's already played for three different teams, failing to be consistent at any one of those spots. In six NFL seasons, Darnold has completed 59.7% of his passes for 12,064 passing yards with 63 passing touchdowns and 56 interceptions. He also has a 21-35 record as a starter.
Regardless of who the Vikings have under center in 2024, it'll be an uphill climb for them. Which is a win for the Packers.
