Keisean Nixon Calls 49ers Star 'Annoying' After Playoff Loss
The Green Bay Packers have a lot of excitement heading into the 2024 season after they had a solid 2023 campaign. Even though Green Bay has a young roster, they are able to play with some of the best teams in the league.
Quarterback Jordan Love led the Packers to a 9-8 record in his first year as the starter. The Packers pulled off a playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys before heading to Levi's Stadium to square off against the San Francisco 49ers.
In the Divisional Round tilt, the 49ers narrowly beat the Packers 24-21. That was a tough pill to swallow, as Green Bay also lost to the 49ers 13-10 in the Divisional Round in January 2022.
To add fuel to the fire, Keisean Nixon called Deebo Samuel annoying, as these two clubs link up in Week 12 when the 49ers come to Lambeau Field.
Packers News: Deebo Samuel Is Called 'Annoying' By Keisean Nixon
Nixon recently talked about the ending of the 2023 season and believes the Packers let the 49ers off the hook. Following OTAs, Nixon said, "I feel like we let a team off the hook last year in the playoffs and we know that."
Nixon was a guest on "Up & Adams Show" hosted by Kay Adams and was asked if his recent statements add more intrigue to the regular season matchup against the 49ers. Nixon couldn't help but agree.
"I'm sick of hearing 'em, they gotta come to Lambeau field and see us... Deebo's annoying."- Keisean Nixon
These two men were college teammates at South Carolina from 2017-2018 and have been close friends since. Even though they are cool, it doesn't mean Nixon doesn't want to give his friend a nice L.
Kicker Anders Carlson smoked a 41-yard field goal in the playoff loss, which played a major role in the loss.
The Packers certainly feel like they are the better team and the Week 12 contest is a chance to showcase that to the world.
The 49ers have constantly been in the news cycles this offseason and the Packers want to shut down the narrative that San Francisco is the team to beat in the NFC. There's no better way than beating that team on your home turf.
