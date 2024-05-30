Veteran Defender a Perfect Fit in Green Bay After Un-Retiring
The excitement is sky-high for the Packers rolling into 2024. They have a great young collection of talent on the roster and added to it this offseason.
Green Bay snagged both Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney in free agency before adding 11 more players in the 2024 NFL Draft.
They were able to fill in plenty of holes on the roster but you can never have enough talent on the team. A veteran defender who is un-retiring would be the perfect addition for the Packers at this stage of the offseason.
Tony Jefferson Is Plans to Play in 2024 After Un-Retiring
According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, former Baltimore Raven safety Tony Jefferson is coming out of retirement and plans to plan in 2024.
He would be a great addition to an already revamped safety room. The Packers gave McKinney a four-year, $68 million deal before adding Javon Bullard, Evan Williams, and Kitan Oladapo in the 2024 NFL Draft. Adding a veteran like Jefferson to that group could pay major dividends.
Jefferson had nine years of NFL experience and has suited up for four different teams. In his career, he registered 492 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, and four interceptions.
He's played a lot of football in both the regular season and the playoffs. Add in the fact that he's 32 years old and would be the oldest player in the room.
Teams are always looking for veteran leaders and the perfect player fell into Green Bay's lap.
