Lukas Van Ness Suffered Brutal Injury at Packers' OTAs
Teams around the NFL are getting themselves in shape as the start of the 2024 regular season is four months away.
One of the most exciting teams heading into the 2024 campaign is the Green Bay Packers. The roster is littered with young playmakers led by quarterback Jordan Love.
People around the league won't let the Packers catch them by surprise and will be getting everyone's best shot.
Green Bay started the second week of OTA practices and just got bad news regarding linebacker Lukas Van Ness.
Packers News: Lukas Van Ness Broke the Tip of His Thumb
After practice, Matt LaFleur spoke with the media and said that Van Ness broke his thumb a little bit but wanted to clarify that it was only the tip of the finger.
After a few tests are run there will be a clearer vision of the injury and how the recovery process will be.
The good news is that he has a few months to heal before the start of the year but he's still losing valuable reps in practice.
Van Ness started off his rookie season slow but took a nice step towards the end of the year. Last season, he finished with 32 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and four sacks.
Additionally, he had 18 total pressures and finished with an overall 64 PFF grade.
This injury is a setback for Van Ness but the Packers don't officially start training camp until July 26. That gives him two full months to rest up and be ready to roll when the pads are on.
More Packers news and rumors: