Unsung Hero for Packers in 2023 Working at New Position in Training Camp
The Green Bay Packers are one of the most intriguing and unpredictable teams going into this season. Things went really well for the Packers in 2023, which saw them make the playoffs and show the world what they are capable of doing.
Now with another year under their belt, they are expected to take a jump and become one of the top teams in the league.
Although they are young, they have the playmakers to do so. Cornerback Corey Ballentine was one of the most pleasant surprises for the Pack last year and he has been working out at a new position in training camp.
Packers News: Corey Ballentine Is Taking Snaps at Slot Corner
During Friday's practice, Ballentine was seen taking reps at slot corner alongside Keisean Nixon.
Last season, the Washburn product stepped up and provided tremendous relief in the secondary. He played in 14 games total for Green Bay but started in six matchups. The 28-year-old finished with 43 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and one interception.
He also logged a 79.4 passer rating in coverage per PFF. Although he played on the outside last season, as a rookie with the New York Giants in 2019, he played the majority of snaps in the slot.
Now with Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes expected to line up on the boundaries in 2024, Ballentine is looking to find different ways to get onto the field.
He said, "Just trying to add more versatility under my belt. I think adding some depth to the room, as well. Knowing that position, I feel like, helps me know where all my help is at corner. I feel like it’s good to be well-rounded."
Although Nixon is slated to be the starter in the slot, Ballentine could be the first one off the bench to replace him if an injury happens or if the defense wants to trot out a different look.
