3 Biggest Surprises From First Week of Packers Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
A late-season surge led the Green Bay Packers to the playoffs last season. They're now in training camp preparing for the 2024 campaign, hoping to find a way to replicate that success.
They took care of one of their most pressing concerns on Friday by agreeing to terms on a massive extension for quarterback Jordan Love. He's now the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL despite having just one year of starting experience but as we've seen in the past, that won't last long since the next quarterback will likely get more.
As for the rest of the Packers, let's take a look at three players who have stood out as a surprise during the first week of practice.
3. Eric Stokes, Cornerback
A first-round pick in 2021, Eric Stokes got off to a solid start as a rookie. He had 55 tackles, 14 pass defenses, and one pick that year. Since then, however, it's been a struggle for the former Georgia Bulldog.
Injuries have limited him to just 12 games over the past two years. In that time, he's recorded 32 tackles with no pass defenses or interceptions. This past season was especially troubling as Pro Football Reference had him charged with three touchdowns on just eight targets.
Stokes entered this offseason on the bubble due to his struggles but has been one of the best surprises. He's picked off a couple of passes and has generally been playing excellent coverage so far in camp.
If he can stay healthy and continue to play at this level, it would be a huge boost for this defense.