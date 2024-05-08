Two Packer WRs Rented a House Together to Train During Offseason
The Green Bay Packers rolled into the 2023 season with expectations tempered. They traded QB Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and handed over the starting job to Jordan Love.
The Packers ended the regular season on a three-game win streak and snuck into the postseason. In the Wild Card Round, Green Bay defeated the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 before narrowly falling 24-21 to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.
Through all that, the Packers were the youngest team in the league with an average age of 25.7 years old and they already got a taste of playoff football.
Now heading into 2024, Green Bay is expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL. As teams prepare for next season, two young pass-catchers rented out a house this offseason and have been training together.
Packers News: Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks Have Been Training Together
Green Bay's pass-game coordinator spoke with the media on May 8. He said that Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks were sharing a place down in Florida as they were training for the 2024 season.
If you're a Packers fan, this will be music to your ears. Having two second-year WRs taking their craft seriously ahead a crucial campaign is exactly what you would want to see.
As a rookie, Reed led the team in receptions (64) and receiving yards (793) with eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Wicks racked up 39 catches with 581 yards and four scores.
With one season already under their belt, playing in the same scheme will only help these guys hit another level in 2024.
The video posted on X showcases this duo working out in February, which is right after the Packers were eliminated on Jan. 20.
This just highlights their desire to get better and that's exactly what you want to see in players.
