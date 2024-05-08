Bears WR Takes Ridiculous Shot at Packers After Getting Shut Down in 2023
The Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers are one of the longest rivalries in NFL History, dating back to their first matchup taking place in 1921.
The Packers led the all-time series 107-95-6 but have dominated the matchups in recent memory. Green Bay has won 10 straight games against the Windy City and 15 of the last 16 games.
Despite the utter dominance from the Packers, a Chicago WR took an unnecessary jab at the Packers.
Packers News: D.J. Moore Takes A Weird Shot at Green Bay
Chicago's D.J. Moore was a guest on the "Up & Adams Show" hosted by Kay Adams.
Adams spoke on how teams in the NFC North made moves to improve their secondary for 2024 and Moore responded by asking, "Who?"
Adams clarified and highlighted how safety Xavier McKinney signed with Green Bay.
Moore then answered, "That's nice. I don't feel no way about it. They just there."
His body language and facial expression showcased how he didn't seem impressed but he should change his tone.
The Packers are known for torching the Bears and that hasn't changed since Moore came over to Chicago.
In 2023, Green Bay swept the season series against the Bears and Moore was a non-factor in both games.
The 27-year-old finished with six catches (eight targets) for 89 yards and zero scores in two games against the Packers.
The Maryland product trying to downplay the addition of McKinney is certainly mind-boggling. This is just another element that will add more juice to the rivalry. You can bet that people inside the Packers facility have taken note of this.
