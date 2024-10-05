Packers GM Gives Stern First Comments on Key Starter's Suspension
The Green Bay Packers will be matching up against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday as they look to improve to 3-2 on the season.
Despite that being the focus for most players inside the building, there was a surprising report that surfaced on Friday. Receiver Romeo Doubs decided to skip practice on both Thursday and Friday. It was revealed that he was unhappy with his role in the passing game so he stayed away from the team.
That led to Green Bay placing Doubs on the reserve/suspended list for one game for conduct detrimental to the team. Following that news, general manager Brian Gutekunst made his first public statement about the situation.
Packers News: Brian Gutekunst Talks About Romeo Doubs’ Suspension
Gutekunst announced why the team decided to suspend Doubs.
"Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week's game. His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action. While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week."- Brian Gutekunst
In an article written by Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, Doubs' absence from the team worried the Packers so they went over to his house to check on him. Team representatives found Doubs at his home when he should have been at the facility.
This situation came out of nowhere. Although the Nevada product is unhappy with his role in the offense, his numbers seem to tell a different story.
Doubs is second on the team in targets (20), catches (12), and receiving yards (169). In addition to that, receiver Christian Watson is out for a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain. More opportunities were seemingly on the way for Doubs but something turned behind closed doors.
Gutekunst said that despite what transpired, Doubs is an important member of the team and they'll be ready to welcome him back next week.
This is certainly something to keep an eye on going forward for the Pack, but Doubs won't be on the sideline against the Rams in Week 5.
