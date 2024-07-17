Surprise Khris Middleton Injury News is Big Concern for Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks have been fairly quiet this offseason after a disappointing ending to the 2023-24 campaign.
Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were hurt as the Bucks fell in the first round to the Indiana Pacers. The organization recently added guard Gary Trent Jr. but overall it hasn't been an exciting offseason for the fanbase.
Now the latest news regarding Khris Middleton gives them some cause for concern.
Bucks News: Khris Middleton Had Two Ankle Surgeries
According to Shams Charania, Middleton underwent two arthroscopic ankle surgeries this offseason. Quickly after their playoff exit, Middleton underwent surgery on his left ankle to clean up some damage that stemmed from an ankle sprain that he suffered on Feb. 6 against the Phoenix Suns.
Middleton couldn't think of an ankle sprain that was worse than this one. On March 6, he said, "I can’t think of an ankle sprain I’ve had this bad like this. I mean, after it happened, I tried to play, run it off a little bit, see if it was going to loosen up or whatever. Just didn’t. Didn’t feel comfortable."
Then in mid-June, the 32-year-old underwent another arthroscopic surgery to clean up some issues in his right ankle.
He was seen with some teammates in Las Vegas for Summer League but was walking without any pain. Although this is good news, the Texas A&M product also had right knee surgery last offseason that caused him to start the first month of the season on a minutes restriction.
The three-time All-Star is expected to be ready for the start of the season but having to rehab again this offseason isn't positive. Especially since next season, they'll have immense pressure to be serious title contenders.
Last season, he averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. He's still a solid No. 3 option behind the duo of Antetokounmpo-Lillard but there are certainly some question marks regarding Middleton's health going into next season.
Middleton still has two years remaining on his three-year, $102 million deal that includes a player option for the 2025-26 season.
