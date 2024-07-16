Bucks Finally Make Big Splash in Free Agency by Landing Sharpshooter
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks have been having a quiet offseason without any major roster moves. Most notably, they lost Malik Beasley and Patrick Beverley while replacing them with Taurean Prince and Delon Wright. However, those transactions should be considered marginal moves that will likely not impact the Bucks' prospects for next season.
What will most certainly impact the Bucks' title chances is the signing ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday afternoon. According to Wojnarowski, Milwaukee is signing shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. to a one-year deal.
NBA News: Bucks Sign Gary Trent Jr.
Trent will likely be the fifth starter in Milwaukee next to Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez, replacing Malik Beasley. A similar player to Beasley, the 25-year-old is a dangerous shooter, having hit 39.3% from three last season on 6.4 attempts per game. At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, he has better physical tools than Beasley, making him a better defensive option at the shooting guard position.
The Milwaukee Bucks didn't have much cap space and financial flexibility to add an elite free agent this summer. They likely didn't think they would be able to add a player of Trent's caliber. However, they lucked out once Trent's market dried out as teams with cap space filled out their roster.
Signing a one-year deal is a bet on himself for Trent. Having a chance to start with the Bucks gives him the best opportunity to rehabilitate his value before hitting the open market again next year. A strong showing on a championship contender will likely earn him a much bigger contract next summer.
Trent had started his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers where he was teammates with Damian Lillard. He will be sharing the backcourt with Lillard once again after spending 3.5 years with the Toronto Raptors.