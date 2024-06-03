Rumors of Big-Time Addition to Bucks' Coaching Staff Continue as Offseason Looms
The 2023-24 NBA season was a complete roller coaster for the Milwaukee Bucks. In January, the Bucks decided to part ways with Adrian Griffin, despite the team being 30-13.
They quickly pivoted to hire Doc Rivers on Jan. 26 but that didn't go too well over the second half of the year. Rivers went 17-19 as the head coach and limped into the playoffs as the third seed.
Giannis Antetokounmpo strained his left calf on April 9 against the Boston Celtics and missed the entire first-round round. Damian Lillard also missed two games with an Achilles injury, as the Bucks fell to the Indiana Pacers in six games.
Shortly after, the Bucks decided to let go of three coaches on their staff. DJ Bakker, Sidney Dobney, and Josh Oppenheimer were all dismissed and Milwaukee is seeking a major addition.
With some holes on the coaching staff, Milwaukee is aggressively pursuing an assistant coach.
Bucks News: Milwaukee Wants To Hire Sam Cassell
According to Gery Woelfel, the Bucks want to add Boston's assistant coach Sam Cassell and they are willing to make him the highest-paid assistant coach in the league.
Milwaukee is looking to add more voices to Rivers' staff to avoid the collapse they experienced last year.
Since retiring from the NBA in 2009, Cassell has been an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Boston Celtics.
The 54-year-old also played for the Bucks from 1999-2003, so if he came back it would be a reunion for both sides.
Another reason Rivers wants Cassell on his staff is that the Maryland native was a part of the Celtics 2008 championship team so there is familiarity.
The Bucks understand the championship window with Antetokounmpo/Lillard is now so they are trying to get enough powerful voices in the building.
