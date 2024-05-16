Doc Rivers Could Look to Add Former Bucks Star to Coaching Staff
By Jovan Alford
The Milwaukee Bucks saw their season come to a disappointing end in the NBA playoffs earlier this month, losing to the Indianapolis Pacers in six games in the first round.
After the Bucks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs, head coach Doc Rivers made sweeping changes to the coaching staff as assistants DJ Bakker, Sidney Dobner, and Josh Oppenheimer were dismissed.
When Rivers replaced Adrian Griffin as the Bucks' head coach in January, he brought some of his assistants with him -- Dave Joerger, Rex Kalamian, and Pete Dominguez. However, with the team letting go of three assistants earlier this month, Rivers must fill those vacancies as soon as possible.
That said, the veteran head coach is not worried about the vacancies as he could look to add a former Bucks star to his coaching staff.
Bucks Rumors: Doc Rivers Interested in Bringing Sam Cassell to Milwaukee
NBA insider Marc Stein wrote on his Substack that Rivers plans to make an aggressive push to bring Sam Cassell onto his coaching staff if Cassell doesn’t get the Lakers’ head coaching gig. Cassell spent five seasons in Milwaukee as a player.
The 54-year-old Cassell is an assistant coach on Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff. Cassell joined the Celtics’ coaching staff this past offseason after the Philadelphia 76ers moved on from Rivers.
Cassell spent three seasons in Philadelphia and six seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers on Rivers’ staff.
It’s not surprising to see Rivers wanting to add Cassell to his staff, as they’ve worked together for almost a decade. However, the former Bucks star guard is one of the contenders for the Lakers’ head coaching gig, along with JJ Redick and James Borrego.
If Cassell doesn’t get the head coaching job with the Lakers, can Rivers convince Cassell to leave Boston, especially if the Celtics can win an NBA title? That’s a big question, which will be answered relatively soon.
