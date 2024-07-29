Rich Bisaccia Gives First Review of Packers' Kicking Competition
The Green Bay Packers have a very young nucleus of players ready to roll in 2024. They have a superb roster led by Jordan Love, who just inked a massive four-year, $220 million extension.
Now the rest of the roster is looking to take another step forward and help the Pack become serious title contenders.
One of the few weaknesses on the team is at kicker and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia gave his first thoughts on the kicking competition.
Packers News: Rich Bisaccia Says Kicking Competition Is Still Early
Kickers Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph are the top two kickers battling for the starting gig with James Turner as the No. 3 option.
Thus far, both Carlson and Joseph have been neck and neck in training camp but Bisaccia wants to let everyone know that things are still early.
"It’s just early. I’m just glad they’re all healthy and kicking the ball right now. It’s still a long process. It’s early in the process of what we’re trying to get to at the end. We’ll just keep kicking."- Rich Bisaccia
Carlson and Joseph have each only missed one kick in camp thus far. Carlson is 14-of-15 on his field goal attempts, including a six for six day in rainy conditions.
The pressure is on Carlson after he ended the 2023 season on such a sour note. The Packers added Joseph on a one-year deal in the offseason who brings five years of NFL experience.
The competition between these will only intensify during the preseason, as the Packers square off against the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, and Baltimore Ravens.
More Packers news and rumors: