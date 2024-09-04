Recently Cut Packers Rookie Lands With NFC Rival After Release
The 2024 regular season is just two days away from starting for the Green Bay Packers.
On Friday, the Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to link up in Sao Paulo, Brazil for the first-ever game played in South America.
Over the past couple of months, Green Bay has made a bunch of moves along the roster. That includes signing and releasing a range of different players. One guy the Packers let go of has already landed a job with another team in the NFC.
NFL News: Kenneth Odumegwu Signs With Seattle Seahawks
According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, the Seattle Seahawks added defensive end Kenneth Odumegwu to the practice squad.
Odumegwu was waived by the Packers on Aug. 21. The 23-year-old joined the Packers on May 4 as part of the NFL International Player Pathway program.
Green Bay decided to part ways with Odumegwu this summer and used that NFL International Player Pathway spot on kicker Alex Hale.
Odumegwu played in the 2024 preseason for the Packers and recorded one tackle. Now he'll have another chance to land on an NFL roster over in Seattle.
The Packers have a loaded defensive line room that features Karl Brooks, Brenton Cox Jr., Kingsley Enagbare, Rashan Gary, Aaron Mosby, Preston Smith, and Lukas Van Ness.
It was an uphill climb for Odumegwu to land a spot on the team, which is why the Packers moved on.
As Green Bay turns the corner in this chapter, they are focused on the opener against the Eagles.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the Week 1 tilt against Green Bay.
