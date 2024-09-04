Aaron Jones Sounds Delusional Before 1st Game as Viking
The Green Bay Packers roll into the 2024 campaign with high expectations after they had a solid campaign last fall.
Throughout the offseason, they did some roster reshuffling as they swapped some guys who were in Titletown for some time now. Back in March, the Packers released running back Aaron Jones after seven years with the team.
They decided to sign Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal to replace the aforementioned Jones.
Now that the NFL season is about to kickoff, Jones made an outlandish comment before his first game with Minnesota.
NFL News: Aaron Jones Thinks He’s Entering His Prime
Jones, who is going to turn 30 years old in December, believes he's entering his prime. As the UTEP product is playing for a new team in 2024, he feels a new bolt of energy and expressed that in an interview with the Associated Press.
"I feel like every year, I'm getting better and better, and last year I felt like I was just about to start entering my prime"- Aaron Jones
Many running backs start hitting a cliff when they turn 30 years old but Jones believes it will be the opposite for him.
He added, "I feel like I have a lot left in the tank. I feel like I could play eight more years."
Although Jones is far from being a washed-up player, he isn't a player entering his prime. Running backs are a position that falls off quickly after the age of 30 due to the constant hits and tolls their bodies take.
Jones is a big-time threat when the ball is in his hands and could have a few good years left in the tank but eight years? That's over the top.
In his career, he's compiled 5,940 rushing yards, 2,076 receiving yards, and 63 total touchdowns with the Packers. He looks to carry that over to Minnesota and he'll have his hands full.
When the Packers and Vikings meet up twice this year, Jones will look to turn back the clock and showcase he's still in his "prime" and torch his former team.
