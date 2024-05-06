MarShawn Lloyd Already Overshadowing A.J. Dillon in Packers' Backfield
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers had an abundance of draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, in which they used four picks on the offense. The Packers took two offensive linemen, a quarterback, and a running back.
The Packers taking USC running back Marshawn Lloyd in the third round was surprising after the team signed Josh Jacobs to a massive four-year deal. However, Lloyd could get on the field as a rookie and potentially supplant A.J. Dillon as the RB2 in Green Bay this season.
Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich spoke with reporters on Monday and pointed out that he wants to get Lloyd on the field early and often.
“I would like to get him out there as much as possible,” Stenavich said (h/t Matt Schneidman of The Athletic).
Stenavich added that despite Lloyd not having Dillon’s physicality, he has speed and they are excited to see what he can do out of the backfield.
“I like his speed. I like his speed a lot,” he said (h/t Ryan Wood of USA TODAY). He had some good runs in OTAs where you saw his burst, you saw his vision, so I'm excited to see what he can do out of the backfield."
Lloyd is coming off a tremendous 2023 campaign at USC, posting 820 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 116 carries. The 5-foot-9 running back was also utilized out of the backfield a little bit last season with the Trojans, recording 13 receptions for 232 yards.
With the dynamic wide receivers that Green Bay has, when you add Lynch’s speed out of the backfield, it makes the Packers’ offense explosive and tough to defend.
