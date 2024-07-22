Packers Rookie Sidelined by Injury in First Camp Practice
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers opened training camp last week with rookies reporting on July 17 and veterans showing up on Sunday. There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the Packers heading into this season after their performance in 2023 and the moves they made in the offseason.
However, before Green Bay can look forward to Week 1 of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles, they must get through training camp first. The latest news out of training camp is Jordan Love will not practice until he gets a new deal.
But there’s also an injury to report affecting one of the Packers’ rookies to start the full first camp practice.
Packers News: MarShawn Lloyd Sidelined by Hip Injury to Kickoff Training Camp
Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported Monday that rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd was among the five players on the injury list for the Packers. Lloyd was not seen at practice because of a hip injury.
The good news for the Packers is that it is still early in training camp and it doesn’t seem like the injury is serious. Green Bay is excited to have the rookie in the backfield to complement the style of Josh Jacobs.
Lloyd had an excellent lone season at USC in 2023, posting 820 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground on 116 carries. The 5-foot-9 running back also showcased his receiving skills in the Trojans’ offense with 13 receptions for 232 yards.
When Lloyd is 100 percent healthy and ready to go at training camp, he should easily be Green Bay’s RB2 behind Jacobs, putting AJ Dillon in an awkward spot. However, with Lloyd out, Dillon must take advantage of this opportunity to start camp.
