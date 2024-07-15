Patrick Beverley Suitor Revealed Amid Overseas Rumors
The Milwaukee Bucks entered the 2024 NBA offseason with five unrestricted free agents — Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jae Crowder, and Danilo Gallinari. After two weeks of free agency, Beasley is the only one from the group who's been signed (Detroit Pistons) while the other four are still looking for their next opportunity.
While there's still plenty of time for the quartet to find a new home, one of the four appears to be nearing a decision regarding the next stop on his basketball journey.
Bucks Rumors: Patrick Beverley to Sign in Israel?
Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports is reporting that the Israeli Premier League's Hapoel Tel Aviv is "pursuing" Patrick Beverley's services. According to Sidery, the franchise made a "substantial contract offer" to the 36-year-old point guard in hopes that it'd be enough to convince him to move overseas.
Beverley isn't a stranger to overseas basketball. The former Akransas product played in Germany, Greece, and Russia before making his way to the NBA in 2013. Considering how it was reported over the weekend that he received an "historic" contract offer to play in Europe, Beverley's time in the Association could be over.
Beverley is one of the NBA's more well-known journeymen of the last decade or so. The Chicago native has played 666 regular-season games and 71 playoff contests across seven different franchises and was even one of the league's better defenders in his prime, proven by his making three All-Defensive teams and finishing top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting three times between 2016 and 2020.
The former Razorback joined the Bucks via a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers at the 2024 trade deadline. Beverley would play 32 games in a Milwaukee jersey between the regular season and playoffs, averaging 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while slashing .395/.361/.857 per night.
Unfortunately, Beverley's time with the Bucks was marred with a stain at the end. The outspoken guard was suspended for four games after throwing a basketball at a fan during Game 6 of the first-round series against the Indiana Pacers. It's entirely possible that several NBA teams just don't want to deal with a player capable of an act like that.
Nevertheless, while he's well past his prime, Beverley is still decent enough to be a backup PG in the NBA. Perhaps he'll return to North America if he does decide to make the move to Israel, however, it's also entirely possible that earning more money while playing low-stakes basketball is the more attractive option to him.