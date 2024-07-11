7 Former Bucks Still Unemployed After Free Agency Week 1
The Milwaukee Bucks have made limited moves in free agency with the limited opportunities they've had. However, with one open roster spot still remaining, there are several former players who may have an eye on the team to see what they're up to.
The Bucks only have the veteran minimum contract to offer since they are in the second apron. So far, they've signed veterans Delon Wright and Taurean Prince with that tool. Both players bring loads of experience and project to play important roles in Milwaukee's rotation.
Milwaukee will have the choice to fill their 15th and final roster spot. As they decide what to do with it, these seven former Bucks are still searching for homes after the first week of free agency.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Thanasis Antetokounmpo reportedly wants to continue playing basketball but tore his achilles following the season. He's been given a spot on the roster for the last five years and has been (rightfully) buried on the bench. The Bucks might've been interested in bringing him back, but the fact that he'll likely miss most or all of next season changes that equation.
Cameron Payne
Milwaukee signed Cameron Payne following their Damian Lillard trade last season (before Payne was subsequently traded for Patrick Beverley). He's a nice change-of-pace point guard but not someone who can be relied upon for heavy minutes at this point in his career. He'll probably land somewhere as the third point guard and a great locker room voice.
Wesley Matthews
Wesley Matthews continues to fight the good fight as he played for the Atlanta Hawks last season. He's a great teammate and an even better person. Unfortunately, he may be cooked at the NBA level. It's unclear if he'll be given the chance to play another season.
Jordan Nwora
Jordan Nwora has bounced around since Milwaukee traded him to the Indiana Pacers last season. The Pacers shipped him to the Toronto Raptors as part of the Pascal Siakam deal, and now Nwora is a free agent. We'll see if he lands with another squad for what may be his final chance in the association.
Danilo Gallinari
Milwaukee acquired Gallinari late last season as an emergency backup big. Unfortunately, they needed him to play some minutes in the playoffs when Giannis Antetokounmpo missed their entire series against the Pacers. Gallinari still has some left in the tank, but is clearly nearing the end of the road.
Jae Crowder
It's safe to say the Jae Crowder era was a failed one for the Bucks. They gave up a plethora of second-round picks to acquire him, but he was unable to make the impact they were hoping for. He's clearly lost a couple of steps on defense. He'll probably land somewhere on a vet minimum later in free agency.
Patrick Beverley
The door for Patrick Beverley to return to Milwaukee probably came close to closing when the Bucks signed Delon Wright. The two play the same position (combo guard) and serve the same role, except Wright brings more size. There's still a chance Beverley could return after a successful (but short) stint last season.
