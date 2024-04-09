Packers Zeroing in On Controversial Wide Receiver Prospect
The NFL Draft is quickly approaching as teams are bringing in a bunch of prospects for visits. The Green Bay Packers will be very busy on draft weekend as they own 11 total draft picks.
With that boatload of draft capital, they've begun bringing in prospects for visits. On April 8, the Green Bay Packers decided to have Alabama's Jermaine Burton come for a visit per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.
Packers News: Green Bay Brings Jermaine Burton In For a Visit
Burton definitely has some questions surrounding his character. He was seen on video smacking a woman in the back of the head after Alabama lost to Tennessee in the 2022 season.
We can assume that he's been asked about this situation during the draft process and hopefully, he's learned from this mistake.
On the field, Burton is an exciting football prospect. He has the ability to win on all three levels of the field and has strong hands at the catch point.
The California native also has superb athleticism. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Burton ran a 4.45 40-yard dash, had a 38.5-inch vertical jump, and an 11-1 broad jump.
In two seasons at Alabama, Burton finished with 79 receptions for 1,475 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns.
The Packers already have a nice young collection of playmakers that include Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks.
Adding a player like Burton is an option with Green Bay owning sixth total draft picks from Rounds 2-5.
The Packers have nailed their offseason moves thus far but need to make some more additions to improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay has the ninth-best odds, at +2200, to win the title in 2024.
