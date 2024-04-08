Packers Meeting With RB Prospect Who Would Instantly Become Fan Favorite in Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers are bringing in an emerging RB prospect for a visit.
The Green Bay Packers have been extremely active this offseason. They parted ways with longtime RB Aaron Jones and inked Josh Jacobs to a 4-year, $48 million deal to become the new workhorse.
They also brought back A.J. Dillion but his deal allows Green Bay to move on with a minimal cap hit. With that being said, the Packers will likely target a RB in the draft to add more juice to the backfield.
They've begun to deep dive into this class and have decided to bring in Kentucky RB Ray Davis for a pre-draft visit.
Packers News: Ray Davis Is In Town For Visit With Green Bay
Jacobs will easily be the bell-cow in 2024 but the Packers need another dynamic playmaker back there and Davis could provide that.
The California native has outstanding vision and patience to quickly find the hole. He also has the quickness to make defenders miss open space. You can't discredit him as a pass-catcher as well.
In his college career, Davis finished with 3,626 rushing yards, 762 receiving yards, and 41 total touchdowns.
With Jacobs and Dillion being powerful and bruising running backs, Davis could give the Packers a nice change of pace. Having someone back there who can run away from defenders is also a viable asset to an offense.
His play on the field is very impressive but his backstory is more jarring. Davis grew up homeless, having to take care of his two younger siblings. His parents were in prison for the majority of his childhood, forcing him to stay with family, friends, and sometimes friends of friends.
He ended up being a ward of the state and thrown into the foster care system. He lived in a homeless shelter for years before attending Trinity-Pawling, an all-boys college preparatory school. This allowed him to showcase his talent as both a basketball and football player.
The rest is history and Davis is a few weeks away from hearing his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft. Davis has always been a fighter and had to deal with boatloads of adversity. Nothing that happens in the future will faze him.
The Packers have six total draft picks from Rounds 2-5 and they could certainly use one of those to select Davis.
The Packers have nailed their offseason moves thus far but need to make some more additions to improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay has the ninth-best odds, at +2200, to win the title in 2024.
