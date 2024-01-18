Packers vs. 49ers Ticket Prices are Pretty Reasonable for NFC Divisional Matchup
The upcoming Packers vs. 49ers NFC Divisional playoff game is shaping up to be a big one and fans are wondering how much it'll cost to be in attendance at Levi's Stadium. Fortunately, there are ticket options for a variety of budgets.
The next step of the Green Bay Packers' playoff journey takes place on Saturday when they collide with the San Francisco 49ers for an NFC Divisional game at Levi's Stadium. With Green Bay being stuck on the road throughout the postseason, Packers fans are wondering just what it'd take to support the team in Santa Clara this weekend.
Flying out to Levi's Stadium could cost quite a pretty penny, however, the good news is that there are tickets available for various financial budgets.
Packers vs. 49ers Divisional Round Ticket Prices
Tickets for Saturday's Packers vs. 49ers collision are available for as low as $180 per ticket on StubHub. Most tickets available at $200 or lower are for the 400-section, though. Still, there's hardly a bad view at Levi's Stadium, making that well worth the price of a Divisional game.
If you're looking to get a bit closer to the action, the majority of 300-level tickets are available for between $240 and $412, which isn't a bad deal at all. The 200-level also has a wide variety of options, ranging from as low as $225 per ticket to sit behind the end zone while tickets closer to the 50-yard line go anywhere from $550 to almost $900.
Unsurprisingly, ticket prices truly skyrocket when you get to Levi's Stadium's lower bowl. While fans can still sit in the 100-level for as low as $300 and some change, a lot of lower-bowl tickets start at $600 and only get higher from there.
For example, a pair of VIP tickets in Section 138, Row 2 are listed at $1,799 apiece. VIP access does feature some perks, though, including designated parking, unlimited food and soft drinks, and a private bar.
Packers vs. 49ers ticket prices go much higher than that, though. StubHub currently has 12 two-ticket listings starting at $2,000 per ticket with the highest of the bunch sitting at $5,000 apiece for a VIP pair in Section 138. While some fans might be willing to pay an arm and a leg for those tickets, it's likelier that the listing is from someone just trying to price gouge.
Any Green Bay fans traveling to Levi's Stadium will likely witness an uphill battle, though. As of Thursday, the Packers are 9.5-point underdogs to the 49ers, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
In other Packers news: