Packers vs. 49ers All-Time Playoff History and Results
Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers all-time playoff history, record, stats and results.
The Green Bay Packers are set to do battle against the San Francisco 49ers once again in the NFL playoffs this weekend. As fans on both sides know, this is far from the first time these sides have clashed with their postseason survival on the line.
With that in mind, let's take a look at the all-time history between the Packers and 49ers in the playoffs.
Packers vs. 49ers Playoff History
The Packers and 49ers will face each other for the 10th time in the NFL playoffs this Saturday, which is an NFL record for number of matchups between two teams in the postseason.
Their first meeting was on Jan. 6, 1996, in the Divisional Round, which resulted in a road win by Green Bay. Meanwhile, the most recent matchup postseason was won by San Francisco at Lambeau Field on Jan. 22, 2022.
Packers vs. 49ers All-Time Playoff Record
Across their nine previous meetings, the 49ers hold the all-time playoff edge with five wins, compared to four for the Packers. San Francisco has won each of the past four meetings between these sides in the postseason, claiming victory two times in the Divisional Round (2013, 2022), once in the Wild Card Round (2014) and once in the NFC Championship Game (2020) during this span.
The Packers' most recent victory over the 49ers in the playoffs came in 2002. Green Bay secured the win at home 25-15, led by Brett Favre's 269 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. The Pack also won the first three postseason clashes versus San Francisco to begin this rivalry.
Packers vs. 49ers All-Time Playoff Results
The 2024 Divisional Round matchup between the Packers and 49ers will be their 10th playoff meeting all-time. The Divisional Round has been their most frequent postseason setting with five games occurring in this stage, while three clashes have taken place in the Wild Card Round.
The other two contests were in the NFC Championship Game, where Green Bay and San Francisco each boast one win over the other.
Date
Round
Score
Location
Jan. 6, 1996
Divisional
Packers win 27-17
3Com Park
Jan. 4, 1997
Divisional
Packers win 35-14
Lambeau Field
Jan. 11, 1998
NFC Championship
Packers win 23-10
3Com Park
Jan. 3, 1999
Wild Card
49ers win 30-27
3Com Park
Jan. 13, 2002
Wild Card
Packers win 25-15
Lambeau Field
Jan. 12, 2013
Divisional
49ers win 45-31
Candlestick Park
Jan. 5, 2014
Wild Card
49ers win 23-20
Lambeau Field
Jan. 19, 2020
NFC Championship
49ers win 37-20
Levi's Stadium
Jan. 22, 2022
Divisional
49ers win 13-10
Lambeau Field
Jan. 20, 2023
Divisional
TBD
Levi's Stadium
