Packers Use Shocking Approach To Prepare for Anthony Richardson

The Green Bay Packers have dealt with a bunch of different things over the past seven days. From losing the Week 1 opener to the Philadelphia Eagles to finding out the significance of Jordan Love's knee injury, it's been a lot in Titletown.
But through it all, Love dodged a major knee injury. Although he's listed as questionable, Malik Willis will likely get the starting nod.
The Packers are getting ready for the home opener against the Indianapolis Colts and are using a different approach to prepare for Anthony Richardson.
Packers News: Jeff Hafley Had Defense Using Jugs Machine This Week
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley was speaking with reporters and raved about Richardson. He discussed the play where the Florida product uncorked a 60-yard bomb for a touchdown with pressure in his face in Week 1.
That showcases his elite arm strength and talent that he has. In an effort to prepare for him, Hafley decided to bring out jugs machines for the defense.
"I asked if we could bring out a jugs machine on some pass plays and launch them up. I mean I don't know many people that can throw the ball that far. And he's a big guy so he sits in there and takes some hits too. "- Jeff Hafley
Hafley added that the ball comes out of his hand at 100 miles per hour and he can make plays with his legs, making it tough to bring him down.
The Packers will have their hands full trying to slow down Richardson. In Week 1, the 22-year-old went 9-of-19 for 212 yards, two passing touchdowns, and one interception. He also added 56 rushing yards and one score on the ground.
Richardson is a dynamic signal-caller so the Packers wanted to take some extra measures as they prepare for him.
We'll have to wait and see if those precautious helped them get ready for the contest.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Colts are three-point favorites, with the Packers moneyline listed at +132.
