Malik Willis Just Caught Massive Break in Packers vs. Colts Week 2 Matchup
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers have a crucial matchup in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. After losing the season opener and Jordan Love last week, the Packers are facing the possibility of going down 0-2 to begin the 2024 campaign.
Sunday's matchup is also a big one for Malik Willis. Only a few weeks after being acquired by the Packers, the young quarterback is going to start in arguably the biggest game of his career. His performance against Indianapolis may make or break his career, which in turn will play a huge part in the Packers' season.
Fortunately for the Packers, he may have an easier matchup than initially thought. After Friday's practice, Colts head coach Shane Steichen ruled out starting safety Julian Blackmon. Starting cornerback JuJu Brents was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending knee surgery earlier in the week.
Starting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is also questionable to play after missing practice all week, according to Colts insider Kevin Bowen.
NFL News: Colts Will Be Short-Handed in Defensive Backfield vs. Packers
Even if Buckner plays, the absences in the secondary are enough to make Packers fans feel better about their chances on Sunday.
The Colts have had the 28th-ranked defense in the league in each of the last two seasons. They began this season by giving up 417 total yards to the Houston Texans in Week 1, including 26 first downs, and 7/14 on third downs. Now, with two of their starters in the secondary unavailable, their already shaky defense might struggle even more.
Despite all this, the Packers are +130 underdogs to win the game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
