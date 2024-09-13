Packers Make Surprising Addition to Injury Report Ahead of Week 2
The Green Bay Packers fanbase and organization have gone through a range of emotions over the past seven days. They did lose 34-29 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 but that wasn't the only thing they had to deal with.
Quarterback Jordan Love went down with a knee injury late into the 4th quarter, but it was revealed that he has a sprained MCL.
His status is up in the air but things got worse for the Packers when they added another playmaker to the injury report on Friday.
Packers News: Jayden Reed Is Now on Injury Report
According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers added wide receiver Jayden Reed to the injury report after he participated in Friday's practice in limited fashion due to a shin/calf injury.
This isn't the news Green Bay fans want to see with gameday 48 hours away. In the season opener against the Eagles, Reed was the Packers' best playmaker.
In Week 1, the Michigan State product finished with four receptions for a team-high 138 receiving yards and one score.
With Love's status in the air, the Packers would be thrilled to have one of their best playmakers on the field. In addition, the Indianapolis Colts will be without Juju Brents and Julian Blackmon. In the season opener, the Colts gave up 204 passing yards, 5.7 yards per completion, and two passing scores.
With Malik Willis likely under center on Sunday, not having Reed suit up would be a massive disadvantage.
Reed practicing in some capacity is a good sign but his status is something to monitor rolling into the Week 2 affair.
