Packers Suddenly Have Another Option for Backup QB
Green Bay Packers fans are dying to see what Jordan Love can do once the 2024 NFL season arrives. The gifted signal-caller broke out during the 2023 campaign as he threw for over 4,100 passing yards and 32 touchdowns while leading the Packers to a Divisional Round appearance, cementing himself as one of the league's best quarterbacks.
While there's no questioning who the Packers' QB1 will be come September, the backup role is still up in the air. As it stands, Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt are the only other quarterbacks on Green Bay's roster, pointing to a potential competition once training camp opens.
Having said that, Green Bay's 2024 backup QB might not even be on the roster yet if management ends up being interested in one recently released name.
Packers Rumors: Broncos Release QB Ben DiNucci
On Wednesday, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that the Denver Broncos have waived QB Ben DiNucci. The 27-year-old gunslinger spent the 2023 campaign on the Broncos' practice squad and even signed a future contract in January before his ultimate dismissal.
While there's no indication that the Packers want DiNucci, general manager Brian Gutekunst might consider bringing him in. After all, it isn't as if Clifford and Pratt are the most proven backup options.
Clifford, 25, was a fifth-round selection by the Packers back in the 2023 draft. The former Penn State product only made two appearances during his rookie year, completing his only passing attempt for 37 yards. He also rushed the ball three times, however, two attempts came in victory formation while the third resulted in a fumble in Week 1.
As for Pratt, the Packers used last month's 245th overall selection to add the 2023 AAC Offensive Player of the Year. The 22-year-old rookie was terrific throughout his four-year run at Tulane, completing 60.6% of his passes for 9,611 yards, 90 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions.
Having said that, Pratt has zero professional experienc,e and the fact that he was a seventh-round pick suggsets that he's a ways away from being NFL-ready.
While DiNucci is far from the best backup QB in the league, he does have a bit more experience than the Clifford-Pratt duo. During his 2020 rookie season, DiNucci made his first-ever NFL start, going 21-for-40 (52.5%) for 180 passing yards without a touchdown or interception in a Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Although he hasn't played in an NFL game since then, DiNucci furthered his experience when he joined the Seattle Sea Dragons for the 2023 XFL season. The Atlanta, GA native played confidently under center, racking up over 2,600 yards and 20 TDs (to 13 INTS) while leading the Sea Dragons to a 7-3 record. Even if Seattle didn't win its lone postseason game, DiNucci still looked good by throwing for 295 yards and three TDs in defeat.
Time will tell how the Packers handle this summer's backup QB competition. Nobody wants to see Love get hurt, but having a reliable No. 2 is a must. The last thing Green Bay fans want is to see an unready Clifford or Pratt thrown into the fire if Love is forced to miss any time.
But regardless of what the QB depth chart looks like, the future looks bright in Dairyland. After all, the Packers currently hold the 10th-best odds (+1900) to win Super Bowl LIX on FanDuel Sportsbook.