Packers Hint at Anders Carlson Exit With Rookie Number Announcement
Green Bay's rookie selected his number and should have Anders Carlson looking over his shoulder.
As we put a bow on the 2024 NFL Draft, it's time to look towards next season. The Packers were one of the most active teams on draft weekend, making 11 total selections.
They were looking to supplement an already talented group after they made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Things are looking bright for the young players on the roster except for one.
The latest news should have kicker Anders Carlson looking over his shoulder.
Packers News: Michael Pratt Will Wear No. 17
The Packers selected Michael Pratt with the No. 245 overall pick from Tulane University. He will have the opportunity to compete with Sean Clifford to be the No. 2 QB but he's already making some waves in Green Bay.
He decided to wear No. 17, which is currently shared with Carlson. That may be an indication that the 25-year-old kicker could be on his way out of Green Bay.
The 2023 season was an inconsistent year for Carlson. He made 81.8% of his field goal attempts (27-33) which was 29th in the NFL. He was 4-8 of kicks from 40-49 yards away and went 3-5 for kicks 50-plus yards away.
His struggles continued in the postseason, where went 2-of-3 on his field goal attempts but missed a crucial FG attempt in the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. In the fourth quarter, the Packers were up 21-17 with 6:21 left in the fourth quarter.
Carlson lined up for a 41-yard FG but missed and hooked it left. The Packers ended up falling to the 49ers 24-21.
After the season, Green Bay signed both Jack Podlesny and Greg Joseph. They will likely compete for the starting kicker position in 2024.
Those signings in combination with Pratt selecting No. 17 and it looks like Carlson's time in Green Bay is coming to an end.
