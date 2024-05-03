Jordan Love Proves He Has Leadership Needed to Be Franchise QB
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is already taking the next step as a leader.
The Green Bay Packers will head into the 2024 season with the utmost confidence. One year ago, the feeling was a bit different. They just handed the starting job to Jordan Love after they sent Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.
They had one of the youngest WR cores in the league with an unproven QB under center. Ultimately, things change quickly in the NFL. During the 2023 season, Love showcased he could be a franchise QB while leading the team to a postseason victory.
Now with Love eligible for a contract extension, he's still showing the organization the leadership skills needed to be a franchise signal-caller.
May 3 was Day 1 of rookie minicamps for the Packers. The team got their first glimpse of the new players in town.
It was revealed that Love reached out to multiple rookies who were picked by the team. Safety Javon Bullard, who was selected with the 58th overall pick, talked about what it meant to have Love reach out to him.
"Having QB1 reach out to you, hit your phone, it's huge," Bullard said. "I don't take that lightly, man, just the fact that he actually reached out because he didn't have to do that. Just hats off to him for that. I respect him for that just alone."
Upper management must be thrilled to see how invested their star QB is. Love has now shown that he's capable of being an exceptional leader on and off the field. His play on the field already speaks for itself, but the combination of being a vocal leader goes a long way.
These rookies have been a part of the team for less than a week but Love already made an effort to welcome them to Titletown. Little things like that create deep bonds that translate onto the football field.
