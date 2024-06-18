Packers Strike Out on Another UFL Signing at Key Position
The Green Bay Packers received bad news over the weekend when standout UFL kicker Jake Bates signed with the rival Detroit Lions. Losing a potential game-changing player to any team always stings, but it's even worse knowing that the Packers will now have to face the 24-year-old twice per season.
The NFL offseason isn't close to being over, though, so the Packers couldn't afford to dwell on one lost player. Instead, they went back to the UFL cupboards to look for more talent, securing a workout with DC Defenders offensive lineman Liam Fornadel earlier this month.
Unfortunately, just like Bates, Green Bay's pursuit to improve its offensive line depth didn't go as planned.
Packers News: Liam Fornadel Signs with Patriots
Defenders insider Christian Paolantonio reported on Tuesday that Fornadel has been signed by the New England Patriots. Paolantonio added that the Patriots worked out the promising blocker just last week, indicating that the Packers failed to convince him that he didn't need to talk to any other teams following their interview.
Fornadel was one of the UFL's best pass-blockers in 2024, so it isn't surprising that the Packers desperately wanted to add him to the 90-man roster. They still have one roster spot opening due to Kenneth Odumegwu's international roster exemptions, leaving time to tell who Green Bay will target now that the ex-James Madison tackle is heading to New England.
But even though they struck out on Fornadel, don't expect the Packers to remain quiet until training camp. The offensive guard depth beyond starters Sean Rhyan and Elgton Jenkins leaves much to be desired, meaning general manager Brian Gutekunst could look to add another veteran OL name via free agency between now and when training camp opens on July 22.
A reliable offensive line can be the difference between a championship contender and a pretender. For now, the Packers appear to fall into the former category as their +1900 odds to win Super Bowl LIX rank 10th-best on FanDuel Sportsbooks.
