Packers Miss Out on UFL Standout to Division Foe
The Green Bay Packers will roll into the 2024 campaign with high expectations after a stellar 2023 season. Instead of standing pat and not making any major additions, general manager Brian Gutekunst made sure to make quality acquisitions in free agency and the NFL Draft.
The Packers drafted 11 total players in April's draft after they made two marquee signings in March.
Green Bay added Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney to bolster their squad. On paper, there arent many holes on the roster.
The biggest one may be at kicker with an open competition happening between Anders Carlson, Greg Joseph, and Jack Podlesny. It sounds like Carlson currently has the edge over Joseph but that didn't stop the Packers from looking at the open market.
Unfortunately, they missed out on a UFL standout to a fellow division foe.
Packers News: Kicker Jake Bates Going to Sign With The Detroit Lions
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, kicker Jake Bates is slated to join the Detroit Lions after a stellar campaign in the UFL with the Michigan Panthers.
In 10 games with the Panthers, Bates went 17-of-22, which ranked second in the league for the most made kicks.
In addition, he made three kicks from 60-plus yards away, including a game-winning 64-yard field goal. That also stands as the longest field goal made in UFL history.
Bates visited the Packers and the Washington Commanders before opting to stay in Michigan.
The Packers clearly don't have too much confidence in Carlson, hence why they added two kickers this offseason.
Carlson went 27-of-33 on field goal attempts last season, going 4-of-8 from 40-49 yards away and 3-of-5 from 50-plus yards.
In the playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, he missed a 41-yard field that cost the Packers from going up seven points with six minutes left in the fourth quarter. Green Bay ended up falling 27-24.
The Packers know their kicker situation is shaky which is why they pursued Bates. Despite their effort, they'll have to see him twice a year as he suits up for a division rival.
