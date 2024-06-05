Packers Hosting UFL Standout for Workout Ahead of Minicamp
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are continuing their organized team activities this week before they reconvene for the mandatory minicamp on June 11. That will be the last chance the team will get to work out together before the training camp officially kicks off later in the summer. The Packers are therefore using this time to finalize their training camp roster and they have an outside-the-box candidate for one of their roster spots.
According to UFL reporter James Larsen, the Packers are bringing in offensive lineman Liam Fornadel for a workout this week.
Fornadel is coming off an excellent season with UFL's DC Defenders. His regular season just wrapped up this past week and the Defender missed the playoffs. Now, Fornadel is immediately joining workouts around the NFL with the hopes of making a training camp roster.
According to Larsen, the Defenders guard didn't give up a sack all season and had the highest PFF grade among all starting offensive linemen. Fornadel is considered one of the best players in the UFL and was formerly a standout player for James Madison.
This is an understandable move by the Packers. Currently, Elgton Jenkins and Sean Rhyan are projected to start at guards for Green Bay but the position has a ton of question marks after going through significant changes in the offseason. Outside of Jenkins, the guard rotation leaves plenty to be desired. Therefore, general manager Brian Gutekunst's thinking about bolstering the depth and increasing Matt LaFleur's options at training camp makes plenty of sense.