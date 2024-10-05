Packers Starter Skips Two Practices in Defiance Ahead of Week 5
The Green Bay Packers are 2-2 after the first month of the season. They are looking to get back into the win column after they lost to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
The Packers want to bounce back on the road against the Los Angeles Rams but are dealing with some drama behind closed doors. One starter on offense decided to skip two practices this week.
Packers News: Romeo Doubs Unhappy With Role
According to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, receiver Romeo Doubs decided to skip practice on Thursday and Friday due to his displeasure with his usage in the passing game.
He's already been listed as doubtful for Week 5, as the Packers have labeled it as a personal matter.
When Doubs didn't show up to practice on Thursday, it had the Packers worried. They decided to show up to his house, where team representatives found him.
Huber added more context to this confusing dilemma in Green Bay.
"What’s odd is Doubs is third on the team with 20 targets—only two behind Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, who have 22 apiece—and more than twice as many as Christian Watson’s eight. Against the Minnesota Vikings, Wicks had 13 targets—tied for the most during the Jordan Love era —tight end Tucker Kraft had nine and Doubs and Reed had eight apiece. Last year, Doubs had a team-high 96 targets—two more than Reed and well ahead of Wicks (58) and Watson (53), who were third and fourth."- Bill Huber
With Christian Watson sidelined with a high-ankle sprain, this would have been the perfect opportunity for Doubs to see more volume and step up.
One of the strengths of this Packers team was their depth at receiver but now they will be down two guys on Sunday.
Who knows what the resolution will be regarding Doubs but as of now, he's away from the team.
Across 34 games with the Packers, he's supplied 113 receptions (183 targets) for 1,268 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.
