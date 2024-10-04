Packers Fans Will Not Love Latest Injury Report Ahead of Week 5
The Green Bay Packers are 2-2 after the first quarter of the season. Last week, Jordan Love returned to action but Green Bay fell short to the Minnesota Vikings 31-29.
In Week 5, they are focused on taking down the Los Angeles Rams, but Friday's injury report isn't good news for the Packers.
Packers News: Two Receivers Listed as Doubtful for Week 5
Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Packers receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are listed as doubtful. Watson isn't a shocker as he suffered a high-ankle sprain last week. As for Doubs, he has been dealing with a personal matter and likely won't be with the team in time to travel tomorrow.
Thankfully, the Packers still have Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Tucker Kraft, and Bo Melton as pass-catchers to fall back on but being two playmakers down ahead of a conference road game isn't ideal.
To make matters worse, the Rams expect cornerback Darious Williams to be back on the field. Los Angeles is getting reinforcements in the secondary while the Packers are losing playmakers.
This is the fourth straight season that these teams have squared off, with the Packers winning the past three regular-season matchups. On Nov. 5, 2023, Green Bay beat the Rams 20-3.
One thing that calms the nerves for Packers fans is their aerial attack in Week 4. Reed, Tucker, and Wicks all finished with 50-plus receiving yards. They'll need to rely on these guys to take down the Rams.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are three-point road favorites over the Rams.
