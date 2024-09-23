Packers Slowly Phasing Out Veteran in Favor of Promising Rookie
The Green Bay Packers have been rolling in the absence of Jordan Love. After dropping the Week 1 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers have reeled off two straight wins.
In Week 3, Green Bay went on the road to beat the Tennessee Titans 30-14. For the second straight week, the defense has held opposing offenses to 14 points or less but the Packers have been phasing out a veteran linebacker for an intriguing rookie.
Packers News: Green Bay Starting Giving Rookie LB More Reps
The Packers' starting linebackers are Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, and Eric Wilson. Despite those guys being listed as starters, rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper started eating into McDuffie's snaps.
In Week 1, McDuffie played 97% of defensive snaps but in Week 3, it dropped down to 78%. Cooper's increased snaps have come in nickel formation.
Cooper played 18 total snaps in Week 3 and a third of them came in nickel. A big reason for that is Cooper's athleticism in open space and McDuffie's struggles in pass coverage.
The 25-year-old owns a 52.4 coverage grade per PFF with a 138.4 passer rating allowed in coverage. He also failed to force an incompletion in coverage (7-of-7, 63 yards, and one touchdown).
The Texas A&M product was a second-round pick for a reason. He is known for his speed to cover running backs and tight ends with ease. He ended up missing the preseason due to a groin injury that pushed him back. Now it appears that with more reps and opportunities, he's making his presence felt.
And that's eating into the snaps for McDuffie. That is something worth monitoring going forward for Packer fans.
More Packers news and rumors: