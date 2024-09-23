Packers Get Critical Sam Darnold Injury Update Ahead of Sunday Showdown
By Jovan Alford
The resurgent Green Bay Packers will try to extend their winning streak to three games in Week 4 when they welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Lambeau Field. Among all the games scheduled for Week 4, this NFC North matchup will garner a lot of attention.
The Packers could have star quarterback Jordan Love back under center after he suffered an MCL sprain in Week 1. Green Bay has played well over the last couple weeks, defeating the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.
As for the Vikings, they are one of the few teams still undefeated in the league. Minnesota is 3-0 after dismantling the Houston Texans in Week 3. Vikings starting quarterback Sam Darnold is the leading catalyst for Minnesota’s success and has played like a top-10 QB in the league.
However, heading into this pivotal Week 4 clash, there was some uncertainty around the health of the Vikings quarterback. Without Darnold, this Minnesota offense looks completely different, making it a favorable matchup for Green Bay’s defense.
Nonetheless, the Packers should prepare to see the former No. 3 overall pick at Lambeau Field on Sunday. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the test results on Darnold’s knee show a bruise and no structural damage. The veteran QB is not expected to miss any time.
If Love makes it through practice this week, we are heading towards a colossal matchup in the NFC North that will be a great litmus test for both squads.
Darnold has done a great job under center, completing 67.9 percent of his passes for 657 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions.
However, he’ll be facing a Packers defense that leads the NFL in turnover difference (+7). The Packers are 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook at home over the Vikings.
