5 Bold Predictions for Packers in Week 3 vs. Titans
After eking out a gritty win over the Colts, the Green Bay Packers face a tougher test in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.
The Packers are currently two-point underdogs, a reflection of their shaky quarterback situation with Jordan Love still sidelined (more on him later). But the quarterback isn't the only question mark: the initial injury report lists 11 players, including key players like Kenny Clark, Josh Jacobs, Elgton Jenkins, Tucker Kraft, Jordan Morgan, Jayden Reed, Zach Tom, and Rasheed Walker.
The Packers’ health situation looks like a giant game of "Will They or Won’t They," and how it plays out will heavily influence their chances against the Titans.
But it's not all doom and gloom. This team has proven resilient, and with Malik Willis getting more comfortable under center and the defense showing signs of life, there's a path to victory here. Let's dive into some bold predictions for what we'll see in Week 3 against Tennessee.
Brayden Narveson Doesn't Miss a Kick
The Packers have been through the wringer when it comes to kickers, and Brayden Narveson has been no exception to the early season drama. In two games, he's tied for the league lead with eight field goal attempts—a staggering number that speaks to the offensive inconsistency and the reliance on his leg. However, he's only made six of those attempts, with both misses coming from the same distance, 43 yards, and veering wide right. It's the kind of shaky start that could spiral if not corrected quickly.
But this week, the script changes. Narveson will go perfect on his attempts against the Titans, providing a much-needed confidence boost to the Packers' special teams unit. Green Bay desperately needs stability in the kicking game.
Narveson has shown he has the leg, hitting a 60-yarder in pre-game warmups against the Colts. The issue has been consistency, particularly from that intermediate range. Week 3 will be his turning point.