Packers Sign Surprise Lineman Ahead of NFL Draft
The Green Bay Packers have signed a lineman before next week's NFL Draft.
The Green Bay Packers headed into the offseason with a clear plan to upgrade the roster and they have accomplished that thus far.
They signed both Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney to big-time deals to have them in Titletown for the long haul. They also parted ways with long-time Packers Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari.
Jacobs will take over for Jones but there was a hole along the offensive line and the Packers made an addition before the NFL Draft.
Packers News: Green Bay Has Signed Andre Dillard
The Packers posted on Twitter that they have signed tackle Andre Dillard. The details of the contract have yet to be disclosed but Green Bay is adding to the depth of the trenches.
Dillard was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. Things never seemed to work out for him there as he struggled to stay healthy and even when he did, he didn't impress on the field. In three years with the Eagles, he only started nine games.
He left the city of Brotherly Love and signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2023.
The Washington State product had his troubles in Tennessee as well. Last season, Dillard was tied for first in the NFL in sacks allowed (12) and also allowed 42 quarterback pressures. According to PFF, he finished with a measly 51 overall grade. On Mar. 15, he was let go by the Titans until he was snatched up by the Packers.
Dillard isn't a starting-caliber tackle in this league but could be a nice depth piece for the Packers. He is still 28 years old and has the physical ability to be productive if coaching gets the best out of him.
Regardless of this move, the Packers need to continue nailing their moves to improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl next season. Green Bay has the seventh-best odds at +1900 to win the title in 2024, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
