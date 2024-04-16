Joe Barry Officially Puts Packer Tenure Behind Him With Latest Move
Former defensive coordinator Joe Barry finally puts a bow on his stay in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers rolled into the offseason feeling good about the direction of their roster. They went 9-8 and made it to the Divisional Round of the postseason. They feel good about the direction of the team with Jordan Love at the helm but they still made some moves on the coaching staff.
On Jan. 24, the Packers decided to fire Joe Barry after three seasons with the team. Green Bay couldn't seem to get it right defensively under Barry's tenure so they parted ways.
Shortly after Barry was brought on to the Miami Dolphins coaching staff and is the linebackers coach and run game coordinator. With Barry's now onto the next chapter of his coaching career, he's officially closing the phase in Green Bay.
Barry has sold his home in Wisconsin and is the first of the departing Packer to do so.
Packers News: Joe Barry Puts House Up for Sale
Barry's home in Suamico, WI, fetched $1.06 million. The house is on a private lake and is 4,397 square feet with five bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms.
The 53-year-old coach originally bought the house in 2021 for $698,000. Just three years later and Barry is already moving on.
The Colorado native putting this house on the market marks the end of an era. Things didn't end the way both Green Bay and Barry may have envisioned but all things must come to a halt eventually.
Regardless, the Packers need to continue nailing their moves to improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl next season. Green Bay has the seventh-best odds at +1900 to win the title in 2024, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
