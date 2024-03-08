Packers Should Target Released Former All-Pro Corner to Replace Eric Stokes
A veteran defender is hitting the market and the Packers should seriously consider adding him.
The Green Bay Packers ended the 2023 season on a high note but there are still spots where they can improve. Cornerback is one of them.
Keisean Nixon is slated to hit the open market and Eric Stokes has been hampered by injuries over the past two seasons. Due to knee, foot, and hamstring injuries, Stokes has only suited up in just 12 games since 2022.
As they head into a crucial campaign in 2024, it's hard for them to bank on Stokes being available throughout the entire season.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing CB Patrick Peterson.
Packers Rumors: Green Bay Should Think About Targeting Peterson
Despite being 33 years old, Peterson still played well for the Steelers in 2023. He has elite football IQ and still possesses the skills to make plays when the football is in the air.
The eight-time Pro Bowl selection played in all 17 games last season, notching 42 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, and two interceptions. The LSU product has recorded 10-plus pass deflections and at least two picks in five seasons throughout his career.
With a need at cornerback, it would be wise for GM Brian Gutekunst to kick the tires on Peterson's interest in coming to Titletown. Jaire Alexander is the only reliable CB on the team heading into 2024 while the remaining spots have question marks.
Another underrated aspect that Peterson would bring to the squad is his leadership and experience. Last season, Green Bay was the youngest team in the league with an average age of 25.7 years old.
Heading into a pivotal offseason, the Packers need to ace their moves to improve their chances of winning the division. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay is +225 underdogs to win the NFC North. If you want to take lock-in of these odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and claim your sign-up bonus.
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change